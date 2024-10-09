Following a delayed release of public sales on Tuesday due to a Ticketmaster meltdown, race day tickets sold out in less than an hour.

The general public onsale began at noon AEDT today with general admission and grandstand allocations for both Saturday and Sunday exhausted.

Limited tickets are still available for Thursday and Friday.

High demand was expected from organisers after posting record crowds since F1’s return to Melbourne following the pandemic.

This year’s event attracted 452,055 across its four days, an increase of almost 7500 on the previous year.

Next year’s event is expected to top those numbers with Albert Park’s capacity being marginally increased.

That, coupled with increased pricing, is a means of offsetting the rising cost of the race.

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix is the first under its new contract, which sees the hosting fee rise from an estimated AUD $37 million to AUD $45 million.

The greatest growth, however, is expected to come on the Thursday, which is dominated by local support categories, and most notably Supercars.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia will also be on track ahead of the international categories commencing their track activities on Friday.

Formula 3 and Formula 2 again headline the undercard, with Australian youngster Christian Mansell poised to graduate to F2 next year.

In F1, Oscar Piastri will be joined by Jack Doohan, who will make his debut as a fully-fledged F1 driver on home soil, while Liam Lawson will complete the Antipodean contingent.

The Australian Grand Prix, the opening round of the 2025 F1 season, runs from March 13-16.