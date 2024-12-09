Seven rounds have been announced for 2025, six of which will be as the headline category for the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

The other is the Bathurst 6 Hour which will be a combined grid with the Trico Trans Am Series.

Besides Bathurst, the season will see TA2 race at Winton Motor Raceway, Sydney Motorsport Park, Queensland Raceway and Mallala Motorsport Park.

The series will also continue with a two-driver event, this time at Queensland Raceway at the second of two meetings at the Willowbank venue. It will be the third time the series has untaken such an event after Hidden Valley in 2023 and The Bend this year.

The series will again race under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park and for the first time will compete at Mallala.

“We have been working very hard to finalise a calendar which offers the right balance on some of the great tracks in Australia, plus adding new events such as Mallala and the Bathurst 6 Hour,” said Mark Crutcher as part of the new TA2 owners’ group.

“Joining Trans Am at Mount Panorama will deliver a fantastic field and a great spectacle, plus supporting George Gambino’s Hi-Tec Oils Super Series as the headline act for all other rounds gives our teams a great platform to benefit from live free to air media coverage.”

Each round will feature streaming and television coverage, with at least eight hours live on SBS Speedweek from each Hi-Tec Super Series round, simulcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, plus coverage on the Seven Network for the Bathurst 6 Hour event.

“This calendar represents what our drivers, new owners and corporate partners want, which was a combination of fast flowing circuits plus some shorter, more technical venues and a free to air television package, and I think we’ve delivered that,” added Category Manager Matt MacKelden.

“Like all racing categories, television is very important so a combination of both Hi-Tech Oil Super Series, plus the Bathurst 6 Hour with Trans Am will provide great value to our drivers, their sponsors and our corporate partners.”

2025 TA2 Muscle Car Series Calendar