TRD USA revealed its new Trans Am silhouette ahead of its debut at Road Atlanta on March 20-23.

The Toyota Camry shell is a collaborative effort between TRD USA and Five Star RaceCar Bodies, the official body manufacturer of TA2 cars.

Two cars will race at Road Atlanta, one carrying Mobil 1 colours and the other in Toyota’s iconic Gazoo Racing scheme.

It’s not abundantly clear whether the cars will be available to race outside of the United States.

In a statement, Trans Am organisers in the United States said Five Star RaceCar Bodies had made the bodies available for purchase.

“We are thrilled to be able to officially unveil the Toyota Camry body for the TA2 Series,” said Jack Irving, general manager of TRD USA.

“This body is the result of the diligent effort of so many people at TRD, Trans Am and Five Star.

“For us at TRD, we continue to see the value of the TA2 Series as our development drivers are able to get quality reps on iconic road courses across the country.

“This new body further shows the commitment Toyota has to Trans Am, now and into the future.”

Trans Am president and former NASCAR racer Andy Lally hailed the addition of the Toyota Camry to the series.

”We are elated to welcome the new Toyota Camry body to the paddock in the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series,” Lally said.

“The Trans Am Series prides itself as a proving ground for the future stars of stock car racing, and we’ve been fortunate to see many Toyota Development Drivers find success in Trans Am.

“We’re thrilled to be able to pair their promising talents with manufacturer support in our series.”