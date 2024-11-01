The telco announced a one-year extension to its naming rights deal with the Gold Coast event right before Sunday’s race on the Surfers Paradise circuit.

That will take the deal to at least four years total, Boost having jumped on the event when it returned from its COVID hiatus.

Unexpectedly, the backing has been the subject of much public attention thanks to founder Adderton’s outspoken nature, strong social media following, and consistent threats to stop backing Supercars until he can own a team.

While the latter has led to claims of contradiction from Adderton, in the case of this latest deal he did in fact vote to bring the event backing to a stop.

With the current agreement up, his advice was to pull the pin.

At the same time he left the decision up to his CEO Jason Haynes, given Adderton’s self awareness that he can act emotionally.

“Me, personally, I’m kind of… I want changes, so I’m kind of over it,” Adderton told Speedcafe.

“But I delegated Jason to take over as CEO, and the reason why I did that is because I can be very emotional, as you may know, and very passionate – and that’s me as an individual.

“And I don’t want that to ever reflect on the Boost brand or the team. Of course I own it, and I’ll always have a connection, but I want Jason and the team to be able to make those decisions.

“So I said to Jason, ‘you know where I sit, but at the end of the day it’s your call. You’re the CEO. If you see the value in continuing it, then I’m not going to stand in your way’.

“That’s why he’s taken over the role, to really take it to the next level. But again, I would rather not [have renewed the deal]… but it’s Jason’s, call.”

The Gold Coast renewal was tied in to a continuation of the Boost Mobile Pole Award in Supercars, which has become one of the top talking points in Supercars this year.

Between sponsor clashes with Broc Feeney, Chaz Mostert and David Reynolds – and a simmering tension with Erebus Motorsport over the Brodie Kostecki saga – there has been significant attention on who has and hasn’t worn the Boost hat after each qualifying session.

The ‘hat dance’ reached a new peak on the Gold Coast when the entire Erebus team wore the hat after Kostecki took pole on the Sunday.