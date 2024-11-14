The former Supercars driver was pitched into a spectacular roll after hitting the second jump on the front straight.

His truck looked to nose dive after becoming airborne, with a front-heavy landing leading to contact with the wall followed by multiple rolls.

Emergency crews were quickly on the scene and Davies appeared to be uninjured as he climbed from the crashed truck.

The session was restarted with around eight minutes to go. The drama continued when Matt Mingay crashed at the penultimate turn.

Like Davies, his car landed awkwardly off the back of a jump and speared into the outside wall.

So violent was the impact that it tore the fuel cell out of the back of his truck.

Mingay escaped serious injury, climbing out of his truck under his own power.

Several drivers put their trucks in reverse to check on Mingay.

Rob Whyte topped the shortened practice session with a 1:52.824s. He and Robby Gordon were the only drivers to set representative lap times.

Davies, Mingay, Trav Milburn, Max Gordon, and Matt Brabham all failed to set representative times.

Stadium Super Trucks is due back on track tomorrow for qualifying at 11:50am local time.