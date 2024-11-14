The DTM race-winner competed in the Group A support race of the 1990 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.

The car was prepared by Marko RSM, the German Touring Car Championship team (now DTM) formerly run by Helmut Marko of Red Bull Racing fame.

Two of the Mercedes were shipped to Australia by Bob Janes to compete in various categories as well as the Bathurst 1000.

Featured Videos

The 1986 edition of the Great Race saw 1967 Formula 1 champion Denny Hulme paired with Austrian downhill skier-cum-driver Franz Klammer in the #41 entry.

The sister #14 car was driven by Andrew Miedecke and German Jorg van Ommen.

Miedecke completed practice in the #41 with Hulme but was switched to the #14 for the race.

The car that will feature at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival is the original #14, albeit dressed in the #41 livery as seen in practice.

Hulme and Klammer finished ninth overall and second in class in the #41 while the #14 of Miedecke and van Ommen completed just one lap after crashing at Murrays Corner.

Miedecke has restored chassis “02” with his and Hulme’s name on the window and fenders and will drive it at the 2025 Adelaide Motorsport Festival.