Belgian, Ean Eyckmans will make the move into car racing next year after winning the Richard Mille Young Talent Academy Shootout, operated by Nicolas Todt’s All Road Management.

He will join the MP Motorsport team for the Spanish Formula 4 Championship in 2025 to make the progression from karts to cars.

Eyckmans stunned the Australian karting scene earlier this year arriving at the second round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, immediately scoring a pole position in the TaG 125 category.

The factory BirelART racer (of which Todt’s interests form the ART component of the joint venture with the Birel factory) won the WSK Super Masters Series in Europe at the start of the year.

Australian BirelART importer, Michael Patrizi revealed through social media after the announcement that he had been in conversation with Eyckmans about a full season program in Australia in 2025.

Australian, Hugh Barter is a former winner of the Mille scholarship.

Eyckmans, a highly accomplished 16-year-old, comes from a strong racing background, his father Wim racing the Indy Racing League Indianapolis 500 in 1999, qualifying for the race in one of the most intense bump days – nine cars not making the 11 rows of three. The family run a major speedshop from Belgium that services many of the major car and kart races throughout Europe.