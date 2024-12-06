Alan Jones will take part in the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival and celebrate the anniversary of the first Formula 1 lap completed on the Adelaide street circuit.

On Thursday October 31, 1985, Jones was given the honour to complete the first lap in a Formula 1 car at the inaugural Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix. He did it in his Haas Lola THL1, at the start of an untimed familiarisation practice session.

Jones and the Haas Lola THL1 will be present at the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival. The occasion will mark 40 years since the debut of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix on the streets of Adelaide.

Jones in his comeback season at age 39, was the only Australian on the grid for the first grand prix in Adelaide in 1985.

Jones will join David Brabham at the Festival, which means both Australians that raced in an Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide, will be at the AMF event on March 8-9.

The Haas Lola THL1 was designed by Neil Oatley. It has been a regular at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival, powered by a 750bhp (560kW) turbocharged Hart 415T engine.

At the conclusion of the event, the car will be put on the market.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.