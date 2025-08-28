The finale of the second tier series for the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup was held at The Bend Motorsport Park last weekend. Buckley won the title ahead of Zane Rinaldi and Kade Davey from Racing Together’s Indigenous program.

The round victory went to Seiders Racing’s Jordan Freestone who won the three races and took the points ahead of 99motorsport’s Romeo Nasr and Buckley.

In a field of 39, Salvatore Imbrogno qualified fastest ahead of Freestone while Buckley was 19th. Freestone grabbed the lead at the start of Race 1 from Nasr, Anthony Capobianco, Imbrogno and Davey before the latter pair had contact at Turn 5 on the second lap.

On the third lap Matt Shylan was fired off into the sand trap that necessitated a safety car. After the resumption Freestone continue in front to just beat Nasr and Capobianco.

However, the latter was penalised and placed seventh behind Rinaldi, Caleb Hefren and Ayce Buckley in his category debut. Alice Buckley improved to 10th, Imbrogno was relegated to 25th and Davey DNF’d.

Freestone was a clear winner of Race 2 where Alice Buckley finished second just ahead of Nasr and Gerges. Capobianco made inroads early before contact with Rinaldi put him out. Darcey Heyne placed fifth in front of Tyler Caleb, Ben Holliday, Pip Casabene and Davey. Ayce Buckley was also a retiree.

The third race was much tougher for Freestone. He had to fend off Nasr in the early laps, then Buckley and Davey. The latter finished second with Buckley and Heyne close behind. Nasr was next after an off-track excursion, ahead of Calleja, Gerges Rinaldi and Pip Casabene. Capobianco and Ayce Buckley finished 14th and 15th.

Also at the South Australian Motor Racing Championships was Round 4 of the Australian Prototype Series. With two of the three races won by Paul Trengrove, the West WR1000 driver was the overall winner, ahead of Ian Eldridge (Stohr WF1) and Mark Laucke (Wolf Tornado).