The veteran and young gun will team up for Dick Johnson Racing at the endurance races this year, with Allen to make his first appearance at the Sandown 500, and second Bathurst start, following his wildcards appearance last year.

The enduro deal will be Allen's final involvement with DJR, having forged ties with the famous Ford squad off the back of an evaluation day back in 2022.

Allen then became a DJR development driver of sorts, which included driving the wildcard Shell Mustang at Bathurst last year.

There was some talk that Allen could join DJR full-time next year, however the team elected to not renew its development deal which left him on the free market.

He was quickly snapped up by Grove Racing as a replacement for Richie Stanaway for next year.

That job security is something Davison sees as a huge benefit heading to the enduros, given Allen shouldn't feel the need to treat the races as a job interview and take unnecessary risks to make a name for himself.

“It's awesome; if you're a Super2 champion and you're back out there leading the series, there's no doubt in your mind where you want to be,” said Davison at a DJR media event on Thursday.

“And I don't think there was a doubt he was going to end on the grid somewhere. So good on him.

“In the meantime we've got him for a few rounds. At least he's not doing a job rehearsal next to me now, which I was worried about as a rookie.

“He knows what he's doing [next year] and we can just get on with trying to get the trophy, not trying to rehearse for a job for next year.”

Allen is Davison's first new co-driver in four years, having teamed up brother Alex from 2021 to last year.

Davison himself is yet to make his 2025 plans official with the two-time Bathurst winner off-contract, although tipped to stay with DJR.