The series leader set a 1:14.7195s in the #1 Eggleston Motorsport ZB Commodore to claim Friday honours, from Tickford Racing's Gray and Practice 1 fast man Zach Bates of Walkinshaw Andretti United.
Light rain as cars waited in dummy grid saw the 40-minute session officially declared wet, meaning drivers would be allowed to use their treaded rubber if they saw fit.
There were no signs of that, however, and Jobe Stewart (#99 Erebus Motorsport ZB Commodore) kicked proceedings off with a 1:16.5865s on slicks, before Cooper Murray (#88 Eggleston Motorsport ZB Commodore) moved the marker to a 1:16.1607s next time through.
Bates (#25 ZB Commodore) was one of several through pit lane for practice starts before he laid down a 1:15.7210s and then a 1:15.7060s on his opening hot laps of the session.
Once the first runs were done, Bates held sway from Brad Vaughan (#5 Tickford S550 Mustang) on a 1:16.0370s and Jack Perkins (#79 Blanchard Racing Team S550 Mustang) on a 1:16.0439s.
Murray, who had been on an excursion through the grass exiting Turn 6, joined Bates in the ‘15s' with a 1:15.9630s on his second run, on used tyres.
Dean Fiore (#111 AIM Motorsport S550 Mustang) eventually moved up to second place from 17th after a 1:16.1987s, 1:15.9684s, and 1:15.9382s on consecutive laps.
If that was not a sign that the switch to green tyres was on, then the flurry which followed certainly was.
Kelly Racing went one-two in the 27th minute when Aaron Cameron (#27 S550 Mustang) set a 1:15.3943s and Mason Kelly (#22 S550 Mustang), a 1:15.6053s.
Stewart reclaimed the ascendancy with a 1:15.1110s and then got down to a 1:14.9045s before he was usurped by Allen on a 1:14.8735s.
Bates shot back to the top on a 1:14.8552s but was bettered almost immediately by Allen on a 1:14.7972s, after which both returned to pit lane.
Tickford had not shown its hand in that period, but then Rylan Gray (#55 S550 Mustang) took over second place on a 1:14.8337s in the final four minutes.
Allen improved marginally to a 1:14.7195s on his final lap and that settled matters at the top, with Stewart ending up fourth and Murray fifth, the latter having straight-lined the back end of the circuit while on a decent lap during the ‘happy hour' phase.
Rounding out the top 10 were Cameron Crick (#38 Eggleston ZB Commodore), Perkins, Cody Gillis (#9 Brad Jones Racing ZB Commodore), Cameron, and Jordyn Sinni (#54 Eggleston ZB Commodore).
Vaughan and Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport ZB Commodore) ended up 22nd and 25th respectively in the 25-car field but neither ran green tyres.
Qualifying for Race 1 of the weekend starts tomorrow at 09:40 local time/AEST.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|1
|Eggleston Motorsport/Coca-Cola
|Kai Allen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:14.7195
|2
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|1:14.8337
|0:00.1142
|3
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Zach Bates
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:14.8552
|0:00.1357
|4
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Jobe Stewart
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:14.9045
|0:00.1850
|5
|88
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cooper Murray
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:14.9068
|0:00.1873
|6
|38
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Cameron Crick
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:14.9677
|0:00.2482
|7
|79
|Shaw and Partners Racing
|Jack Perkins
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|1:15.0023
|0:00.2828
|8
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing
|Cody Gillis
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:15.0097
|0:00.2902
|9
|27
|Schramm Group Racing
|Aaron Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|1:15.0593
|0:00.3398
|10
|54
|Eggleston Motorsport/Car City
|Jordyn Sinni
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:15.0779
|0:00.3584
|11
|92
|RM Racing Cars with Coca-Cola
|Cameron McLeod
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:15.1139
|0:00.3944
|12
|118
|Image Racing
|Jarrod Hughes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:15.2149
|0:00.4954
|13
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Campbell Logan
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:15.2998
|0:00.5803
|14
|3
|Spitwater / MWM
|Thomas Maxwell
|Nissan Altima
|DS3
|1:15.3889
|0:00.6694
|15
|11
|AIM Motorsport Australia
|Zane Morse
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|1:15.4274
|0:00.7079
|16
|6
|AWC
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|1:15.4371
|0:00.7176
|17
|17
|Anderson Motorsport
|Max Vidau
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|1:15.6014
|0:00.8819
|18
|22
|Kelly Racing
|Mason Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|1:15.6053
|0:00.8858
|19
|15
|AWCON / MWM
|Cody Burcher
|Nissan Altima
|DS3
|1:15.6768
|0:00.9573
|20
|19
|Brad Jones Racing
|Elliott Cleary
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:15.6789
|0:00.9594
|21
|20
|Gtechniq
|Reuben Goodall
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:15.6839
|0:00.9644
|22
|5
|Dormer HVAC Racing
|Brad Vaughan
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|1:15.9377
|0:01.2182
|23
|111
|AIM Motorsport Australia
|Dean Fiore
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|1:15.9382
|0:01.2187
|24
|33
|Ascot Demolition/Cylinder Head
|Callum Walker
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:16.3121
|0:01.5926
|25
|18
|Cavalier Homes
|Matthew Chahda
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|1:16.5673
|0:01.8478