James Anagnostiadis has finished second from a front row start at the penultimate day of the Champions of the Future Karting Academy program in the UAE.

The Mercedes Junior held a commanding points lead coming into the weekend and barring a disaster on the final day (Wednesday night Australian time) that includes a pair of heats and a final – he’ll walk away with his first major, multi-round international Championship.

He earned a front row start for the final after Tuesday’s heats. He maintained position to finish 1.7 seconds behind Thai, Toby Gale.

Featured Videos

His closest Championship rival, Conor Clancy managed to finish in fourth position.

Anagnostiadis is racing against the likes of Ella Hakkinen – daughter of double F1 Champion, Mika, and Victoria Farfus – daughter of sportscar and touring car ace, Augusto.

In the other categories, fast femme, Luna Fluxa’s outstanding form through the season in Seniors continued and she wrapped that Title up with Wednesday to go. Australian, Charlotte Page was 19th after receiving a five second post-race front nosecone infringement penalty.

In Mini, Koda Singh was 17th, while brother Oscar was 24th.

The final event of the Champions of the Future Academy forms part of a race week in the UAE which includes the World Supercross Championship in Abu Dhabi Wednesday and then the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The Wednesday heat races begin at 6:15pm AEDT and finals at 9:45pm AEDT with Anagnostiadis’ Junior races the first on both occasions.

VIDEO: Champions of the Future Academy Highlights, Day One, Al Forsan UAE: