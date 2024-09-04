It will be the first time in six years that the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series will contest a round at island Grand Prix circuit. It will also be the second time the pocket rockets have been with the Superbikes after racing with them at Queensland Raceway in April.

The Aussie Racing Cars’ title race is delicately poised as it heads into the penultimate round.

Kody Garland leads points after back-to-back victories at the last two round wins. Garland’s margin is tight and will make for a thrilling title conclusion as reigning series winner Joel Heinrich aims to get his defence back on track.

Garland has recent experience at Phillip Island in TCR and Heinrich won the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series title in 2018 when the circuit was part of the schedule.

Also well in title calculations is Cody Brewczynski, who has been a consistent challenger this season and has been on the podium at the previous two rounds.

Brendon Madden cannot be discounted Nathan Williams was on the pace at the last round in Tasmania. Reece Chapman is out of the title race, but he will be one to spoil the party for any contender.

Johnston Craill Racing Enterprises, the team owned by commentator Richard Craill and driver Asher Johnston, will return this weekend. It’s an effort that took six months after a second unscheduled complete rebuild.

The return follows a lengthy process to regroup from a challenging introduction. The first blow was an engine and then devastating crash, hit by another competitor. The repairs involved a ground-up rebuild and included much of the rear chassis’ frame, differential, rear suspension, dampers, axles, bodywork and other ancillary components.

Gold Cup leader Scott Dornan was among the outright leaders as the team expands to two entries with debutant Scott Goding.

The battle for the Rookie Cup is well and truly alive. After a disappointing round in Tasmania, Mason Harvey will be eager to recapture his early season form as he is an outright contender while teammate Jordan Freestone’s challenge has risen in recent rounds.

Another to strike bad luck at Symmons Plains was Masters Cup leader Kent Quinn as Cody Mckay continues to make inroads.

Over the weekend of September 7-8, the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series contest four races. The two on Saturday are at 12:40pm and 4:40pm, with two more on Sunday at 12:00pm and 4:05pm on the ASBK livestream.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series Round Six at Phillip Island Entry LIst