With a round to go after Donington Park, Ninovic is second in the F4 British Championship, and Zack Scoular is 17th.

There was an additional race scheduled for the weekend, with the re-running of Race 3 from the season-opening previous visit to Donington Park.

Rodin Motorsport's Ninovic grabbed the lead from the lights going out in Race 1. There was an early safety car for two cars off in a gravel trap which neutralised any advantage gained. When the race resumed, with just under 10mins left, Ninovic continued to lead before he won, despite a short red flag intervention.

Alex Ninovic and James Higgins were on the front row for Race 2. Ninovic and his Rodin teammate edged away to a near 2.0s lead. Then Ninovic erred and dropped outside the top 10. He finished seventh while Scoular who was sixth in Race 1, finished ninth.

Scoular and Maxwell Dodds came together in Race 3 on the first lap. The pit lane was busy during the safety car laps with Ninovic also in for repairs and ultimately had another seventh finish. In Race 4, Ninovic battled in the top three and finished second. The final round will be at Silverstone on September 21-22.

Formula Regional Japanese Championship

The Formula Regional Japanese Championship had its fourth round at the Mobility Resort Motegi with Jesse Lacey placed third and sixth in the two races with Bionic Jack Racing.

Lacey was in dice for fourth that lasted throughout. He won that battle and was elevated another place. Pole sitter and race leader New Zealand's Seb Manson, who finished second, was penalised a lap after contact with another and both crashed. Lacey finished sixth in the second race. He sits third in the points with one round to go, at Fuji on September 13-14.

Fanatec World Challenge GT Asia

Round 5 of the Fanatec World Challenge GT Asia was held at the Okayama International Circuit in Japan.

AMC Motorsports with Ben Porter and Andrew Macpherson were a leading contender in AM aboard their Porsche 911 GT3-R. Porter started the first race and was hovered around the top 10 and led the class. In the end with Macpherson at the wheel, they were 25th and third in class at the finish.

Macpherson was the race started for Race 2 and while it dry initially, there was a torrential downpour and was still on slick tyres before a late call to go to wets. Porter took over for the half and brought the Porsche home 31st.

Meanwhile Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Luca Stolz contested the Pro-Am class in the Triple Eight JMR Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo. They were fourth outright and took a class second in both Race 1 and in Race 2 where they were second overall.

The sixth and final round will be at Shanghai International Circuit in China on September 13-15.

USF 2000

While Lochie Hughes celebrated his title victory in USF Pro 2000 at Portland, fellow Australian Quinn Armstong wrapped up his season with 10th in the sister USF 2000 Championship. He finished off the season at DEForce Racing with a fifth, a ninth and eighth in the three races.

Indian Racing League

Caitlin Wood began her overseas in Porsche Carrera Cup GB and has moved to the Indian Racing League which kicked off its third season at the Madras International Circuit, Irungattukottai.

The single-seater series uses Wolf GB08 Thunder cars, fitted with a 215hp (160kW) Aprilia engine. In the first race of the five-round series, Wood started the race in position eight after the one-lap shootout in qualifying. During the race she progressed to sixth before here Bangalore Speedsters entry had a mechanical problem and broke down halfway through the race.

Thailand Super Series

In the Thailand Super Series, Jaylin Robotham, aboard the Ford CRE Supavut Racing Class A Ford Ranger qualified 21st. At the Chang International Circuit, he qualified 21st he finished 14th in the first race and 15th in the second. The fourth round will be at the same venue in December.