The recognition for Murray comes for his services to both motorsport and media off the back off a career that has spanned four decades.

Murray began his working life as a journalist at the Wagga Daily Advertiser, before eventually moving into the public relations space with his BAM Media business that represented the likes of Stone Brothers Racing during its title-winning heyday and was a crucial part of the Gold Coast Indy event, particularly through its transition to a standalone Supercars round.

In 2009 he founded Speedcafe to start a new era for motorsport media in Australia.

Outside of media, Murray’s crowning achievement in motorsport is undoubtedly taking his own team to the 100th running of the Indy 500 where Matthew Brabham became the first third-generation racer to take part in the famous race.

In recent years he sold 80 percent of the Speedcafe business and has been able to spend more time on the likes of the Pirtek Legends Night, which have so far raised more then $600,000 for Motorsport Ministries

He also helped created the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame and has ran the Ultimate Motorsport Prize Raffles that have raised more than $250,000 for the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney.

Murray joins Jim Richards and Marg Dymond as motorsport-related people honoured on today’s list, with this adding to the Lifetime Media Service Award from Motorsport Australia he was awarded in 2018.

“This is obviously quite humbling and an incredible surprise. I must be getting old,” said Murray.

“Media, sport, major events and my community have been passions of mine since I left home at the age of 16 to start my original newspaper cadetship.

“I would like to think that my greatest legacy will be the opportunities I provided for so many talented young people who have gone on to create incredible careers of their own in all different fields, both in Australia and internationally.

“I am also proud of the network of colleagues and friends I have developed in business, sport and entertainment around the world which I tap into on a regular basis and who have played a valuable role in our charity initiatives.

“At the end of the day, there are two types of people in the world – givers and takers, you need to sort out which one you are going to be.

“In the last couple of years I have had a little more time to apply more to the giving role and I have received a great amount of satisfaction in creating a profitable fundraiser for Motorsport Ministries, who do so much at all levels of motorsport.

“I also enjoy mentoring several young athletes and aspiring media professionals in what are ever-changing landscapes.

“While I am not sure how it will help my golf handicap, I am honoured to be recognised for the award by people within my industries which I continue to have a passion for.

“I can still smell the newspaper ink in my nostrils from the printing presses, although my first day behind the typewriter was more than 40 years ago. It’s been a hell of a ride.

“It goes without saying that little of this would have been possible without the unconditional support of my wife Trudi and my son, Maximilian.

“I would like to congratulate all the other Australia Day Award recipients, especially my friend Jim Richards and Penrite Oils’ Marg Dymond, who have both made an incredible contribution to motorsport over several decades.”