Innate Event Group will manage the six-round championship next year, led by director and Australian Rally Championship manager Adrian Coppin.

To coincide with the change, a new Australian Rally Championship logo has been revealed with the promise of more coverage.

In a statement, organisers said there would be new innovations to drive a better spectator and competitor experience.

Digital platforms are expected to be leveraged to offer more live coverage of stages.

“The level of interest in the ARC in 2025 is at an all-time high and we’re buoyed by the support we’ve received for this new look and new approach to rallying in Australia,” said Coppin.

“This new logo is symbolic of the new direction the ARC is heading in from 2025 onwards and the sleek look highlights the modern approach we’ll take to running this championship both for the fans and the competitors who make this championship possible.

“We can’t wait to get the 2025 season started and look forward to working with the event organisers closely in the lead up to the season opener in Canberra in March.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra added: “The ARC has accomplished remarkable growth to date, and with a fresh new focus on growth and innovation, we are proud to support a new structure equipped to deliver continued success in the future.

“The joint venture with Innate Event Group reflects Motorsport Australia’s commitment to supporting the development of rally in Australia, by partnering with the proven specialists in this space.”

2025 Australian Rally Championship calendar

Round 1 – March 21-23 – Rally of Canberra

Round 2 – May 23-25 – Forest Rally

Round 3 – July 4-6 – Rally Queensland

Round 4 – August 10-8 – Gippsland Rally

Round 5 – October 3-5 – Adelaide Hills Rally

Round 6 – November 7-9 – Rally Tasmania