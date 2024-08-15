Australia's team for the 25th Rotax Max Grand Finals will be selected this weekend following the Rotax National Cup to be held at Willowbank kartway in Ipswich.

Four representatives will don the green and gold over the week of October 19-26 at the famed Sarno track in Italy through the Junior, Senior and DD2 and DD2 Masters categories.

The Austrian engine brand, under the Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) umbrella, is experiencing a resurgence in Australia since the news broke that the distributorship to this market had returned to Sydney-based International Karting Distributors (IKD) after a period of unrest under a New Zealand based firm.

Competitors will take part in the four heats and finals with the winner to have the opportunity to represent Australia in Sarno. Should that competitor choose not to enter the Grand Finals, the position will be offered to the next eligible campaigner.

Traditionally, Australia has had a strong showing at the Grand Finals. While this year's team will be dramatically reduced compared to past efforts due to the hit the Rotax brand has experienced in the Australian market, Australia's representatives are expected to be among the frontrunners come October.

In addition to the on-track component, the Rotax National Cup will feature the hotly contested tyre changing competition which is a feature of the major Rotax competitions around the world.

Practice begins Friday with qualifying and racing Saturday, more heats and finals Sunday morning.