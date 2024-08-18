The four Australian representatives for October's Rotax MAX Grand Finals in Italy has been established after the Rotax National Cup in Ipswich over this weekend, adding 13-year-old Hamish Campbell to an experienced line-up through the Senior and DD2 classes.

Campbell – who is bouncing back after a monster accident at the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship event in Emerald two months ago – dominated Junior Rotax over the weekend and booked his ticket to the 25th anniversary Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy through an incredible performance.

The Gold Coast racer wasn't headed over the weekend, commenting after heats yesterday that he was ‘too fast' – however he had not unleashed the true speed from his Energy chassis until today's final when he won by nearly five seconds over Jye Flynn and Tyson McGill.

Another youth, however combined with experience, win came in the form of current Australian TaG 125 Champion, Harrison Hoey – who secured his second consecutive Grand Finals berth in the ultimate domination of the DD2 category. Hoey represented Australia last year and has been at the event previously as a mechanic advisor, however his win today was one of the best of his career. An immaculate 20 laps saw Hoey reducing his quickest lap time lap, after lap to beat home 15-year-old star, Max Walton – his team mate at Parolin Australia – and Tony Kart racer, Bailey Sagaidak.

Walton – son of Australian and NZ V8 Ute Champion, Kris and experienced female racer, Danielle Argiro – booked his own ticket to Italy in Rotax Light in the race of the day. Walton pulled an outstanding move into the first turn on the talisman of the weekend to that point, Jace Matthews, which unsettled Matthews and propelled Walton to the lead.

What Walton wasn't anticipating was a late race charge from Gold Coaster, Marc Tulloch, who started down the order by virtue of a failure in Sunday morning's heat which saw him not finish. Tulloch punched his way through the field, setting up not just a last lap decider, but one that went to the finish line.

Walton punched the air as he approached the line, however Tulloch was alongside him. Fortunately for Walton, he took the win by just 86 one-thousandths of a second…and earned himself his second consecutive Rotax Grand Finals berth.

The DD2 Masters fight had been a battle all weekend between BirelART racers, Troy Bretherton and Scott Howard. After a terse 20 lap final, Bretherton, despite gear selection issues that he mentioned post race, held on for the win over Howard and much-loved veteran Terry Hanly. All is not lost for multiple Australian representative Howard, as he may have the opportunity to represent Asia through having competed successfully in the region this year.

In the support categories, Zane Morrison was handed a new Rotax MAX FR125 engine through winning Rotax Heavy despite crossing the line second. Brent Reading was rubbed out of proceedings after failing a power valve technical inspection post race.

Jack Munro won TaG Restricted and Michael Quintiliani Cadet 12.

The Rotax Grand Finals 25th Anniversary will take place at Sarno in Italy through October 19-25 with livestreams available through www.speedcafe.com/karting.