T8 lodged a request for investigation with race control following the Top 10 Shootout earlier today regarding an interaction between Will Brown and Kostecki.

The reigning champion joked while being interviewed by the broadcast that he would try to distract Brown, who was about to begin his lap, before flashing his lights.

Both drivers laughed the antics off later on the broadcast, only for T8 to make its request for investigation, which was subsequently dismissed by Baird and race control.

That a formal complaint was made came as a surprise to Baird, who felt that the exchange was entertaining TV and an important expression of fun from Kostecki off the back of a tough start to the year.

“I thought everyone wanted personalities,” Baird told Speedcafe.

“I watched it, and I know those two are mates, so I was really surprised when I saw something come in.

“You want to let them go and there was no breach of any rule, no rule says you can't flash your lights. He was having a bit of banter with the commentators, which I actually thought was really nice.

“He's our current champion, he's been through a few hard knocks, and it was good to see him happy and having a bit of banter with his mate Will.

“It's like a bit of sledging in cricket. It happens a bit. I looked at it as being quite refreshing, but I'm a little bit old school. If you had a bit of a war going with someone you'd get a tap on the warm-up lap and a wave from a [Tony] Longhurst or whoever it was.

“I found it refreshing to see a guy finishing his lap, a very good lap, catch his mate and having a bit of banter.”

T8 managing director Jamie Whincup indicated in the post-race press conference that a rule change could be made off the back of the incident – something Baird says could be discussed.

“It will be a discussion between Supercars, myself and Motorsport Australia to see if something needs doing,” he confirmed.

The stewards report revealed that Brown readily admitted in the hearing that he wasn't distracted by Kostecki, the series leader confirming as much again in the press conference.

“I actually thought it was pretty funny; I remember having a bit of a giggle to myself in the warm up. I thought, ‘look at this fuckin' wanker',” he joked.

“No, but it was quite funny and I thought, ‘oh, good sportsmanship,' but I think there's probably something needs tweaking in the rule that you can't do it.

“But, it didn't distract me from my lap, so I couldn't say that it did. I just qualified third because I didn't have the pace.”

Whincup, meanwhile, defended team manager Mark Dutton's right to lodge the complaint despite his driver's lack of interest in doing so.

“There was nothing in it and both guys are having a good laugh,” said Whincup. “Will's like, ‘do we have to go the stewards?', you know what I mean?

“But, you know, it's Dutto's job as team manager to police the rules and if you think someone's broken something then he's got every right to go and ask the question.”