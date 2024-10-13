“Just overcooked it coming into the pits,” he said.

Wood slid into the tyre barrier on the right-side of the pit entry chicane as he pulled in for his first stop of the race.

The contact left yellow paint on the right-side door of the Truck Assist Mustang, which was initially the only hint that he’d been in the wall.

Featured Videos

Wood was sent back out for a double-stint before finally handing over to co-driver Fabian Coulthard after 54 laps.

“Sorry to my team. It was a bit of a rookie mistake. Pretty gutted about that,” he said.

“The car was pretty speedy then. We’re getting a bit of track position.

“Fabs will do a good job and then I’ll take back over in the arvo. Team is working well. We’ve just got to keep chipping away.

“Little bit on the back foot because of my own mistakes.”

Wood is the only primary driver in the 2024 Great Race field to also be a Bathurst 1000 rookie.

The #2 Ford Mustang – sporting tape to its right-hand door – runs 13th in the race after 60 laps.

Teammate Chaz Mostert also had an early scare, tagging wildcard Brad Vaughan into a spin at Forrest’s Elbow on lap 23 of 161.