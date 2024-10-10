A total of 26 cars and 52 drivers will tackle Mount Panorama looking to claim one of the biggest motor racing prizes in the world.

Triple Eight will head to Bathurst as the team to beat off the back of a one-two at Sandown recently, Will Brown/Scott Pye leading Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup.

The Red Bull Camaros were also rapid when Supercars opened its season at Mount Panorama back in February.

There should be some serious competition from the Ford side, though, with Walkinshaw Andretti United pair Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth among the favourites despite a tough Sandown outing.

Mostert had been in good form before the first enduro and was among the front-runners at the single-driver race at Bathurst.

Cam Waters and James Moffat is another pairing expected to be near the front, although there is a reliability question mark over all of the Mustangs given the engine failures seen at Sandown.

Ford’s Gen3 engine supplier Motorsport Powertrains has been working around the clock to update the engine spec ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

When is the Bathurst 1000?

Track action for the Bathurst 1000 kicks off on Thursday with two one-hour practice sessions, the first starting at 1:20pm AEDT and the second (restricted to co-drivers) at 4:55pm AEDT.

Practice continues with another hour-long session at 10:05am AEDT Friday before another session at 1:05pm AEDT.

The first competitive session is a 40-minute qualifying session at 4:15pm AEDT Friday which will lock in positions 11-26 and determine who makes the Top 10 Shootout.

On Saturday there is a co-driver practice session at 10:05am AEDT followed by one last hour-long practice for all drivers at 1:10pm AEDT.

Pole position will then be awarded on Saturday evening with the Top 10 Shootout starting at 5:05pm AEDT.

On Sunday there is a 20-minute warm-up at 8:15am AEDT before the Great Race starts at 11:30am AEDT.

Thursday, October 10

13:20-14:20 Supercars – Practice 1 (all drivers)

16:55-17:55 Supercars – Practice 2 (additional drivers)

Friday, October 11

10:05-11:05 Supercars – Practice 3 (all drivers)

13:05-14:05 Supercars – Practice 4 (all drivers)

16:15-16:55 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday, October 12

10:05-11:05 Supercars – Practice 5 (additional drivers)

13:10-14:10 Supercars – Practice 6 (all drivers)

17:05-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday, October 13

8:15-8:35 Supercars – Warm-up

11:30 Supercars – Bathurst 1000

How can I watch the Bathurst 1000?

Channel: Fox Sports, Seven Network

Both primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner Seven Network will carry live coverage of the Bathurst 1000.

On Thursday the live coverage will be restricted to Fox Sports which will kick off its broadcast at 7:30am AEDT.

On Friday the Fox Sports coverage will start at 8am AEDT followed by the Seven coverage at 10am AEDT.

Saturday’s Fox Sports broadcast starts at 8:30am AEDT with Seven on air from 10am AEDT.

And on Sunday both Fox Sports and Seven will kick off coverage at 7:30am AEDT.

Can I live stream the Bathurst 1000?

The Bathurst 1000 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo from Thursday through to Sunday.

Free streaming platform 7plus Sport will carry coverage from Friday through to Sunday.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

Will there be live updates from the Bathurst 1000?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Bathurst 1000 thanks to Mobil 1.