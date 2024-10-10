Kelly was heading up The Mountain when he lost control of his Ford Mustang and slapped the wall on the approach to Reid Park.

The left side of Kelly’s car was so wounded that the team decided not to repair the car in time for Friday’s action.

Qualifying for the Dunlop Series begins at 9:30am AEDT before Race 9 of the season that afternoon at 3:20pm AEDT.

“Such a shame to confirm that Mason will be out for the weekend,” the team wrote on social media.

“His damage sustained in the practice incident at Reid Park is too much for the team to repair at the circuit.

“Mason is ok. He banged his elbow in the impact and was winded, but no major injury.

“We are beyond disappointed and thank Fletcher Insulation for its support, plus Mason’s Mustang looked awesome.”

Kelly Racing still has Aaron Cameron competing for the team at the Bathurst 1000. He was fastest in Practice 2 ahead of Image Racing’s Jarrod Hughes.

Cody Burcher also crashed on Thursday in practice. MW Motorsport will attempt to fix his car in time for Friday’s qualifying session.

The Nissan Altima suffered significant damage after crashing at McPhillamy Park.