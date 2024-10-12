Reynolds crashed heavily in qualifying on Friday afternoon, hitting head-on with the concrete wall between Brock’s Skyline and The Dipper.

“We’re good. The boys never went back to bed,” Schwerkolt told Speedcafe.

“They went home for a quick shower at 6am I think and then came back in and finished the car off.

“Poor old Davey, he did have a massive hit. It was 31G or something like that, which is ridiculous.”

An initial assessment revealed significant damage, requiring an all-new front clip for the car.

“It was probably a bit worse than what we thought – a few rails and all that sort of stuff a bit bent up,” Schwerkolt explained.

“We had to do some serious work but the guys and girls in the team have done an incredible job. It’s a great big team effort and thrilled to bits with the way it’s come up.

“The car is brand new. They’ve just got to make it a good race car again.

“It’s back to where it should be now. It’ll be a good race car. It’s square, it’s straight, not like it was on the side a little bit,” he added.

“It’s good. It’ll go on the [set-up] patch now. It’s got to be right because we’ve got a quick turnaround straight after Bathurst to go to the Gold Coast. It’s got to be right.”

Reynolds will start from row 11 after his fastest time was scratched, meaning he will line up 21st.

“It’s a shame we missed the shootout because Dave was so quick. He was on it. Maybe just a bit too quick,” Schwerkolt joked.

For Reynolds, he’ll have Practice 5 to get up to speed at 1:10pm AEDT and a warm-up on Sunday morning at 8:15am AEDT.



“He’s just got to mentally get ready for his big race,” said Schwerkolt.

“He loves this place obviously, he really does. He’s got to learn by his mistakes.

“Obviously Luffy turned it in there too early on in the previous session the day before.

“We’re just focusing on making it a really, really good race car which it will be. We’ve just got to claw through the field. The team’s good. We’re happy.”

Supercars track action begins at 10:05am AEDT with Practice 5 for co-drivers.