There were just two penalties issued during the 161-lap race.

Will Davison copped a five-second punishment for leaving no racing room for Dale Wood at The Chase while overtaking on lap 63.

The other came following the race’s single Safety Car period; Cooper Murray caught above the 80km/h limit after the 25-second grace period had expired.

A third item did sit in Sunday’s penalties column, though, as Tickford received a warning over a stray torch.

The torch fell from its Thomas Randle/Tyler Everingham Mustang as it was leaving its garage for the reconnaissance lap and rolled across the fast lane.

It was the second stray item issue of the weekend after the Blanchard Racing Team failed to remove a bonnet prop from its James Courtney/Jack Perkins Mustang on Thursday.

It fell onto the track in Practice 1, earning the team a $500 fine.

Early weekend fines also went to BJR and Team 18 (slugged $250 and $500 respectively for being late to briefings) and Grove Racing ($500 for failing to upload data loggers within the set time period).

Sunday on-track incidents involving Matt Chahda/Chaz Mostert and Tony D’Alberto/Jayden Ojeda were investigated during the race and not referred to stewards.

Those decisions were explained as follows:

On Lap 23 contact occurred between Car 25 and Car 118 at Turn 18 as a result of which Car 118 sustained some damage and spun. The DRD in consultation with the DSA determined that Car 25 moved to overtake Car 118, which was a lap down, on the inside at Turn 18. When Car 25 had significant overlap on Car 118, Car 118 turned down on Car 25. The contact was caused by Car 118. Car 25 was not affected. Therefore, the matter did not warrant referral to the Stewards.

On Lap 34, Car 9 moved to overtake Car 11 at the entry to Turn 21, locked brakes and both Cars ran wide off the edge of the track at the exit of Turn 21. Car 9 rejoined the track ahead of Car 11. The incident was noted by Race Control.

The DRD in consultation with the DSA considered whether Car 9 gained an unfair advantage on Car 11 as a result of an attempted overtake when Car 9 could not complete the overtake on track. However, broadcast footage showed that Car 11 locked brakes before the apex of Turn 21 and was not going to remain on the track either. No further investigation of the incident was warranted.