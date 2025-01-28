Details of the broadcast package have been confirmed, headlined by local television coverage across Fox Sports and the Seven Network and streaming through Kayo Sports and 7plus Sport.

The broadcast commences on Saturday, February 1 at 1:00pm local (AEDT) time with coverage of qualifying, two support races and the Pirelli Pole Battle to decide the Allan Simonsen Pole Award.

The race itself will then be shown live on Sunday with coverage commencing at 5:30am AEDT and running for twelve and a half hours through to 6:00pm.

New Zealand audiences can watch live on Sky Sport NZ, while international audiences further abroad can watch the action via the SRO GT World YouTube Channel and other key streaming partners.

Additionally, every practice session and key support category session on Friday and Saturday will be streamed live on YouTube and the Event’s social media channels.

Streaming coverage begins at 8:35am local on Friday and 7:50am on Saturday.

The on-air team will include the returning regular mix of local and international voices, with John Hindhaugh, Garth Tander and Richard Craill leading the call from the commentary box.

Chad Neylon and Shea Adam will return to cover the action in pit lane.