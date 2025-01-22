With confirmation of the 23-car grid came details of the six-strong Mercedes-AMG line-up across Craft-Bamboo and Team GMR.

Ojeda will join Maximilian Gotz and Lucas Auer in the #77 entry. Auer replaces Daniel Juncadella of Spain in the Craft-Bamboo line-up from 2024.

Gotz, 38, has been a staple for Mercedes, winning the DTM title in 2021 and twice finishing third in the Bathurst race.

Featured Videos

Auer, a former Red Bull junior, was recently revealed as a Mercedes driver ahead of the Daytona 24.

Auer has been linked to Silver Arrows since 2015, using its engines during his time in Formula 3.

The Austrian has represented Mercedes in DTM, GT World Challenge, GT Masters, and GT Open as well as one-off endurance races at Daytona and the Nurburgring.

Team GMR will meanwhile field an all-star Mercedes line-up of Maro Engel, Maxime Martin, and Mikael Grenier.

Martin and Grenier replace Felipe Fraga and David Reynolds, who will not be competing in this year’s race.

Engel is a Bathurst 12 Hour regular and a constant front-runner but has never won. The German’s best finish in the race remains second in the 2022 edition.

Mercedes is the most well-represented brand in this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour with nine cars.

There will be three Audis and two cars apiece for BMW, Porsche, McLaren and Ferrari while Aston Martin and Lamborghini have one car each.