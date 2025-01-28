The Hong Kong-based team returns to Australia’s international endurance race for an eighth time still chasing a maiden victory.

Its AMG will compete in a livery throwing back to the squad’s first Bathurst sojourn in 2015.

Fielding a pair of Aston Martins in that year’s event, its lead car scored a third-place finish after a dramatic final corner battle.

Following a brief spell with Porsche, Craft-Bamboo switched to Mercedes in 2019 and enters this weekend’s event as one of the German marque’s strongest contenders.

Imports Lucas Auer and Maximilian Goetz are joined by local Jayden Ojeda, who has plenty of experience with the AMG machinery, including with Craft-Bamboo at Bathurst last year.

On that occasion the team’s entry was running second when an accident took it out of the running in the 10th hour.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is one of the ones we can’t seem to win,” said team boss Darryl O’Young, who won the event as an Audi driver in 2011 and ’12.

“We’ve finished on every place on the podium except P1, and consistently in the top five across most of our eight attempts.

“We are very happy with our driver lineup this year, and feel we have a car and team that can compete for the win.

“These are the types of races that take every ounce of our team’s experience to win, and with the tough competition on the grid this year, any team that wins will need some luck on their side as well to come out on top.

“We can’t wait to get going again on the Mountain!”

The car is sponsored by Australian-made paint refinish product, ColorSpec.