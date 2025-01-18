At a launch event in Perth, the team revealed a predominantly red livery with yellow chevrons.

The liveries aren’t identical, however. The #26 features green stripes along the front bumper, skirts, and diffuser while the #36 has a red accent.

The cars will once again be sponsored by Lance East Exotics.

Featured Videos

As previously announced, the #26 will be an all-Pro entry led by Supercars champion Will Brown, two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert, and Ferrari factory driver Daniel Serra.

The #36 will undoubtedly be a Pro-Am contender with Porsche Carrera Cup champion Jaxon Evans joining Brad Schumacher, Elliott Schutte, and Ferrari gun Alessio Rovera.

The Bathurst 12 Hour takes place across January 31-February 2.