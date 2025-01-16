Father and son duo Stephen Grove and Brenton Grove will be joined by factory Mercedes-AMG driver Fabian Schiller in a Bronze Cup entry.

Schiller will join the team immediately after the Daytona 24, which takes place one weekend before the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Schiller is something of a Mercedes-AMG specialist having raced with the marque for the best part of 10 years. In 2023, he joined the German brand as a factory driver.

This year marks the first Bathurst 12 Hour for Grove Racing with its Mercedes-AMG GT3 after a decade of racing Porsche machinery.

The team missed last year’s race due to logistical issues amid the changeover.

Boosting its bid is a suite of Supercars talent, led by Grove Racing team principal David Cauchi.

The star-studded support crew includes Matthew Payne’s race engineer Jack Bell, Kai Allen’s race engineer Alistair McVean, and technical director Grant McPherson.

“To be back at an event we love, with Mercedes, is something we’ve been waiting for,” said Stephen.

“Missing the race last year was disappointing, but it feels like we’re coming home in a way.

“Having Fabian join us for the race is a huge advantage. His knowledge of the car and its nuances will be invaluable in such a competitive field.”

Brenton said the addition of the Supercars crew to its GT3 effort will be a big boost.

“It’s going to be a real pleasure to work with the Supercar team for the weekend,” he said.

“I’m incredibly familiar with everyone and all the processes from the Supercar side, so it’ll be nice to experience it from a driver’s perspective.

“We have an outstanding team of people, so it will be cool to show them the other side of Grove Racing. Hopefully, we can achieve some great results.”