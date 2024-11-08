Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS

The Arise Racing Ferrari 298 GT3s went one-two in practice. Jaxon Evans set the quickest time of 2:02.9438 for him and Elliott Schutte to finish ahead of the team car of Chaz Mostert and Liam Talbot.

Third and fourth, also out of the first session, were Team MPC’s Brendon Leitch and Tim Miles (Audi R8 LMS Evo II), and Jayden Ojeda and Paul Lucchitti (Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3).

Ojeda was quickest in P2, fractionally off his earlier pace and ahead of Leitch and Alex Peroni (with Mark Rosser in the Team BRM Audi) and fifth fastest overall.

The first session started late after early fog and a crash in an earlier session, and it finished before the planned 50mins due to a red flag.

The Valentino Astuti/Liam Dunn Aston Martin Vantage which was running in the Trophy class and a creditable 11th outright, crashed in the Cutting. It had a right rear hub failure which sent parts of the shattered rear disc through the wheel. The car was repaired for an exploratory second session lap.

Am Class honours went to Sergio Pires/Marcel Zalloua (Tigani Audi) ahead of Garth Walden/Michael Sheargold (GWR Mercedes).

Just the chequered flag fell in the second session, Ash Samadi (Audi) had a shunt out of McPhillamy Park in an incident that also involved the Grove Mercedes.

Monochrome GT4 Australia

On his final lap Ryder Quinn posted the fastest lap over the two practice session. In the Pro-Am Cup class, Quinn set a lap of 2:15.369 in the Pro-Am Cup BMW M4 G82 he drives with Steve Jakic.

Fastest in Session 1, and second overall was Lochie Dalton (with Ben Newman in their PA Mercedes-AMG GT4) with Jake Camilleri (Silver Cup Mercedes) third. George Miedecke and Rylan Gray were fourth on the first session time as they didn’t bring the Silver Cup Ford Mustang out for P2.

The Mustang driven by Aaron Seton and Jason Gomersall were next in front of Tim Leahey/Cody Burcher (BMW), Lachlan Mineeff/Shane Smollen (Porsche 718 Cayman) and Marcus Flack/Tom Hayman (McLaren Artura).

The Am Class was headed by Porsche Sprint Challenge Class B regulars, Ramu Farrell and Andrew Georgiadis in their Cayman, ahead of Jamie Augustine/Peter Lawrence (BMW) and Anthony Soole and Grant Denyer (McLaren 570S).

Trico Trans Am

After he was fastest in practice, James Golding (Ford Mustang) qualified fastest for Round 6 of the series and the first half of the two-round series-within-a-series Mountain to the City.

He just outpointed (by 0.021s) series points leader Todd Hazelwood and Nathan Herne in their Mustangs with the three covered by 0.14s.

Tim Brook (Camaro) was next in front of Mustang drivers Jordan Boys, Elliott Cleary and reigning title holder James Moffat. Next was Elliot Barbour (Camaro) who missed out on practice due to a broken steering rack bolt at the start of the session.

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia

While it is a small field of 11, the competition was tight in the faster second practice session with the top seven split by less than a second.

Brad Harris (Wall Racing Honda Civic FL5) was the day’s best ahead of Dylan O’Keeffe (Ash Seward Motorsport Lynk & Co) and Harris’ twin brother Will (Honda) third. Zac Soutar (Audi RS3 LMS) was next ahead of the best of the new Peugeot P51 308s driven by Aaron Cameron.

Points leader Josh Buchan (Hyundai i30) was sixth fastest ahead of Jordan Cox (Peugeot), Tom Oliphant (Hyundai), Ryan Casha (Peugeot), Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot) and New Zealand debutant Blake Knowles (Audi).

Meguiar’s Australian Production Cars

Class X BMWs ruled on the mountain in qualifying for Round 5. It was Cameron Crick (M2) who showed the way comfortably 3.7s ahead of Grant Sherrin and Simon Hodges in their M4s.

Class A2 was GM territory with the early loss of the Hadrian Morral/Tyler Mecklem Ford Mustang from a crash in practice. Chris Lillis (Chev Camaro) outpointed Matt Holt (HSV Clubsport R8) while sixth fastest was Chris Sutton (A1 Mitsubishi Evo X).

Tenth and fastest in B1 was Courtney Prince (BMW 135i) just in front of Ashley Hooper (B2 BMW M3). In Class D it was the Formula RX8 trio of Brock Paine, Tom Derwent and Justin Barnes that were quickest.

First Focus Radical Cup Australia

Josh Hunt was the early pacesetter in qualifying for the fifth and final round. But Arise Racing’s Cooper Cutts kept himself in title contention by going faster that the Volante Rosso pilot.

Third was points leader Peter Paddon for Garth Walden Racing, ahead of Justin Tigani, Bart Mawer, Nick Kelly, Chris Reindler and Mark Brame.

Precision International National Sport Sedans

After two practice sessions in the lead up to Round 5, it was Brad Shiels in Joe Said’s rotary turbo powered Fiat 124 who emerged quickest.

Shiels edged out P1’s fastest Geoff Taunton (IRC GT SS) by two tenths with series leader Peter Ingram (Mazda RX7 turbo) third. Next was Steve Tamasi (Calibra/Chev) ahead of Steve Lacey (IRC) and Paul Boschert (Chev Corvette).

