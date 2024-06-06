Bathurst Regional Council and the Bathurst Kart Club appear to be at loggerheads on the eve of council voting upon the development application for the long talked about facility, according to a report in the Western Advocate.

Council's financial pressures and misinformation seem to be central to a request from the Kart Club to delay the DA vote.

The local newspaper reports the club has addressed the council in a letter dated Wednesday, June 5 ahead of the June 19 vote, requesting the vote be postponed until March next year and rejecting the chance to use further loan funds acquired by council.

In 2021, a proposal to build the facility at McPhillamy Park was scuppered under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act after then-Federal Environment Minister, Susan Ley issued an emergency protection order.

A new proposal was tabled and came to light in May this year that would see the 1000 metre racetrack and associated facilities built on College Road – south of the Chase camping area and opposite the harness racing facility's entrance – to the tune of $4.7 million.

Greyhound Racing NSW was also believed to be discussing a new facility in the same area.

According to the Western Advocate, the letter attributed to Bathurst Kart Club president, Mark Dunbar claimed that there had been a significant ‘increase in false and misleading information' (regarding the project) and a deferral of the DA would allow for a ‘comprehensive review of all facts and outcomes fostering a more informed outcome.'

For nearly 20 years, the club has been looking to construct a new facility and over recent years, the discussion has been around building it within the Mount Panorama precinct.

Mr. Dunbar also cited the financial challenges that the Council faces.

“The BKC cannot, in good faith, expect any further financial support from the council given the extreme nature of this financial stress,” Mr Dunbar noted.

“The BKC has spent significant time and difficulty coming to terms with the current situation and aims to propose what we believe to be the best way forward for all parties.”

In its budget handed down in April, Bathurst Regional Council Mayor, Cr. Jess Jennings stated that in an ‘optimistic' scenario, Council needed to raise an additional $5 million per year over three years to build the organisation's long term sustainability in managing the local government area.

To secure a better financial position, immediate cuts were made to tourism marketing programs, along with several planned road and parks infrastructure upgrades that were either postponed, cancelled or completely unfunded – while some council owned parcels of land were placed up for sale to address BRC's ‘long term budget position', which was described as ‘challenging' in the budget report.

A proposed rate rise was thrown out in September last year as Cr. Jennings took the reins as Mayor after a community outcry.

The Bathurst Kart Club was established in 2013 and is believed to have around 200 members. It is listed as a ‘non-racing club' under its affiliation with Karting NSW and isn't currently affiliated with Karting Australia, the governing body of the sport nationwide.