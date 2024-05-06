In its DA 2023/345, the location is listed as on Council owned land on Mount Panorama on Lots 116 and 123 DP750357 and Lot 4 DP532210. Additional lots slated for service connections and overflow parking are also nominated.

The site is located on College Road, opposite the entrance to the Bathurst Harness Racing Club, adjacent to camping area to the south of The Chase and behind where the old drive-in theatre site was.

The area which would include the track, pits, paddock area, acoustic mound, batters and detention basin for all proposed works would cover 8.9 hectares.

Those works will include a 1000m long, 8m wide asphalt track with all the associated infrastructure and furniture to meet national track standards, along with a concrete pit area.

Acoustic mounds will be constructed on the eastern and southern sides of the facility. The facility will also have the installation and commissioning of stormwater, subsoil, water, sewer, electrical and telecommunication infrastructure, site restoration and landscaping.

Following the 28-day exhibition period, public submission will be considered as part of the process before it is referred to a future Council meeting for determination.

The original plan to build a karting circuit at McPhillamy Park on top of the mount, when Federal Environmental Minister, Sussan Ley, issued an emergency Section 10 protection order under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act. It meant the site could not be developed for at least 10 years when the order could have been extended.

The latest proposed location was one of three options discussed by the council, almost two years after an original location was ruled out. A proposal by Greyhound Racing NSW to build a greyhound track on the same land, also put the project under close scrutiny and there was controversy over its estimated cost, reported to be in the region of $4.7 million.