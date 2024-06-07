The Bathurst Kart Club has rejected a $2.25 million loan from Bathurst Regional Council and has vowed to raise additional funding for the proposed 1000 metre Mount Panorama circuit itself as the debate around the long mooted development continues.

The Western Advocate, who broke the story yesterday about Club President, Mark Dunbar writing a letter to the Council unveiled further detail around the track funding that would seem to be no closer to being built.

The core of the push back from the Club seems to be the financial state that the Council finds itself in and the cost blowout associated with the kart track – that is slated to be built on Council owned land on College Road, south of the Chase.

Originally budgeted to cost $4.45 million to build the facility, it is understood proposed costs have blown out to nearly $6 million.

The Western Advocate outlines the loan was proposed to Councillors in 2020 by then Mayor, Bobby Bourke to get the track build underway. The Advocate explains that Bourke effectively rushed the vote in front of Councillors as a Mayoral Minute item, with it ultimately ending 5-4 in favour of Bourke's proposal to get the additional funding.

Although attempts were made to overturn the decision, it stuck, however the Club in its letter to BRC this week rejected the use of the loan and has stated that it will raise the funding itself.

Central to the Kart Club's letter was the financial difficulties the Council finds itself in currently and it has requested the Development Application vote on the kart track – due to be held on June 19 – be deferred to March next year to gain additional information and put to bed misinformation about the project.

Kart track aside, in an attempt to sure up cashflow fluidity, Council attempted to raise rates by 68.5% over a two year period, however this was rejected late last year in favour of a sub-division selloff, which hasn't eventuated, leading to a $25 million borrowing from Council's sewer fund.

Where Bathurst Kart Club may strike difficulty is finding official support from national sporting authorities (ASNs) associated with motorsport in Australia – those being Motorsport Australia and Karting Australia – both those holding motorsport delegated authority from the world governing body – the FIA.

Despite Karting Australia being involved in initial discussions around the track dating back to 2016 – officials appearing in media reports with the BKC team – Bathurst Kart Club moved its affiliation to the rebel Karting NSW operation. KNSW launched as an alternative body to govern karting in NSW in 2018 after a vote of no confidence in Karting Australia and holds no association with MA or KA.

The FIA, Motorsport Australia, CAMS nor Karting Australia are referenced in the Karting NSW constitution. Additionally, neither is the New South Wales Office of Sport and Sport NSW, despite those organisations logos being carried on the KNSW website – both being named as ‘community partners'.

Bathurst Kart Club is listed as one of the four ‘non-racing clubs' on the Karting NSW website. It was established in 2013.