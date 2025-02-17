A Dick Johnson Racing Ford Sierra RS500 and a Holden Dealer Team VK Commodore are both confirmed for the March 8-9 event.

The cars, representing Group A and Group C eras of touring car racing respectively, come courtesy of the Bowden collection.

The DJR Sierra is set to hit the track for the first time in a decade.

Following its introduction by DJR for the endurance events in 1989, the car won that year’s Bathurst 1000, backing up Tony Longhurst and Tomas Mezera’s effort the previous year.

It’s the second example of the Ford Sierra confirmed, with a Peter Brock-raced example to be driven by former co-driver Andrew Miedecke announced late last year.

Also Adelaide-bound is a 1984 VK Commodore ‘big banger’ as driven by John Harvey and David Parsons.

The pair finished second in that year’s Bathurst 1000 behind teammates Peter Brock and Larry Perkins, who claimed the race win by two laps aboard a similar machine.

The Commodore marked the end of the Group C era as touring car racing moved to Group A regulations, which ultimately ushered in the likes of the Ford Sierra.

The two iconic machines form part of a rich collection of cars set to take part in the Adelaide Motorsport Festival, with a host of modern and historic machinery already confirmed.

In keeping with the period, Steve Richards will drive a Nissan Skyline HR31 GTS-R, as campaigned by his father in 1990, while Greg Murphy will steer his Gibson Motorsport-built Holden VT Commodore – a car he shared with Richards to take podiums at both the Queensland 500 and Bathurst 1000 in 2000.