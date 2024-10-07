He secured up the title after Race 2 of the seventh round while fellow Spectrum drivers Kobi Williams and Jack Bussey finished second and third. Willimas won the round ahead of Bussey and Liam Loiacono.

“To win a national championship with only three race wins was so difficult and kept me on my toes all year,” said Beswick. Along with the title and trophy, he has won a Supercar test drive with Shell V-Power Racing Team.

Heavy rain was falling when the field hit the track for Race 1. The safety car was deployed for several laps and the race began with 5:45 left on the time certain race. Joey Fawcett was the first casualty with water in the ECU.

Loiacono led Lachlan Evennett, Williams and Cody Maynes-Rutty. On the next lap, Maynes-Rutty overtook Evennett, and Williams followed Maynes-Rutty through.

On the penultimate lap Maynes-Rutty went very wide at Turn 3, which allowed Williams to slip past. The latter then pounced on Loiacono to take the race win. Evennett finished third in front of Maynes-Rutty, Bussey, Jamie Rowe, Fraser Hie, Daniel Frougas, Ethan Fitzgerald and Giuseppe Imbrogno.

Beswick didn’t get a lap together in the red flagged shortened qualifying session and started the race from the middle of the pack. He dropped a wheel into the grass just after the green flag came out and would ultimately cross the line 14th.

Williams took his second win amid the changeable conditions of Race 2. Just 0.07s separated Williams from Maynes-Rutty after they swapped the lead several times. Loiacono made a few lead attempts before a late race off at Siberia would see him finish third.

Harrison Sellers made his way through from 11th to fourth and finished ahead of Hie, Bussey and Bailey Collins. Beswick started 14th and made up six positions to finish eighth which was just enough to seal the series. Fawcett and Frougas completed the top 10.

Williams led at the third race start from Maynes-Rutty and Loiacono and were three-wide at the Hayshed. Bussey soon joined them to be four-wide as they crossed the control line at the end of Lap 3.

Shortly after Evennett and Fawcett tangled at the Southern Loop which brought out the safety car, behind which the race finished.

Bussey had just taken the lead beforehand and was the race winner from Williams and Loiacono. Maynes-Rutty was next across the line ahead of Sellars, Collins, Frougas, Hie, Beswick and Lachlan Strickland.