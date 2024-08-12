It is the largest field to go to the Apple Isle in nearly a decade, where this weekend the Aussie Racing Cars Super Series resumes with its title fight after the last round in Townsville.

The racing is expected to be spectacular as the Symmons Plains layout lends itself to the series' style of racing, due to an abundance of slipstreaming and passing opportunities.

With three rounds to go, reigning series title holder Joel Heinrich holds a seven-point advantage ahead of Kody Garland. The latter is the form driver at the moment as he had a successful run at the last round.

Cody Brewczynski is a further three-points behind Garland and will push to close the gap to Heinrich. Other drivers in the mix include Brandon Madden, Masters Cup leader Kent Quinn and Rookie Cup contenders and teammates Mason Harvey and Jordan Freestone, split by 12-points.

Scott Dornan will want build on his advantage in the Gold Cup, while Cody McKay will strive to cut Quinn's lead in Masters Cup.

Heinrich had three out of four outright victories in Tasmania last year while Reece Chapman won the other. However, Chapman has not had the luck go with him so far this year and will be looking for redemption.

The Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series is a support category on the Supercars' Tasmanian SuperSprint on August 16-18.

After practice on Friday at 10:30am, qualifying will take place at 12:50pm. There will be two races on Saturday, at 9:30am and 12:20pm, and two on Sunday at 9:20am and 11:40am.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series Round 5 Entry List for Symmons Plains