Bottas is in the final year of his current contract with F1 squad Sauber but is expected to be renewed by the Swiss team.

It’s believed that will be a multi-year deal as Sauber transitions into the Audi factory team for 2026.

Beyond his stint in F1, Bottas has shown interest in racing in Australia.

The 35-year-old was adopted as an honorary Aussie by Speedcafe at this year’s Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

It was his second appearance at the event as he spends more and more time in the South Australian capital.

Having made no secret of his love of Australia, the 10-time race winner admitted that he would race a Supercar at some point.

That includes stretching to a potential wildcard berth, though such a move is difficult while he remains active in F1.

“Yes, if the calendar works,” Bottas told Speedcafe when asked if he was open to a Supercars wildcard.

“But obviously while I’m still active in Formula 1, it’s super difficult because almost every weekend is racing.”

There are also commercial considerations, with potential conflicts between his role with Sauber (Audi) and the brands that operate in Supercars.

“All that kind of stuff,” he agreed when asked about the complications to such a move.

“But let’s see. Eventually you’ll see me doing a Supercars race, no doubt.”

Bottas has experience behind the wheel of a Supercar, having driven Tekno Autosport’s Bathurst 1000-winning Holden Commodore in Adelaide last year.

This year, he drove an ex-Larry Perkins VK Commodore in addition to a Brabham BT62 road car and a 1989 Leyton House.

Bottas is not the only F1 driver linked with a move to Supercars with Daniel Ricciardo having been sounded out by at least one team following his axing from RB following the Singapore Grand Prix.