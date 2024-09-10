The Australian Motorsport Hall of Famer will compete in Round 5 of the series at Sydney Motorsport Park’s NSW Motor Racing Championships meeting on September 28-29.

In a career that has spanned almost 50 years, he has competed in a vast variety of cars which include rotary powered machinery. He raced Mazdas as part of the factory racing team which ran RX7s in the early Bathurst 12 Hours.

He has also competed in the RX8 Cup in 2022 where he qualified on the front row. He led at start of Race 1 and finished fourth, fifth across the line followed, before a 5s penalty was applied and he took sixth and seventh in the final two outings.

“I’m really looking forward to jumping back in the RX8 Cup Series. My good friend Ric Shaw runs such a brilliant series and has invited me to drive again,” Bowe said.

“Last time I raced the mighty Mazda, I had some great battles with many of the drivers. I really enjoyed the category and the racing immensely.

“As I’ve said many times, I race for fun nowadays and there is no better category than RX8 Cup! See you there.”

In his illustrious career he has won nine national championships in four categories. They include the Australian Drivers’ Championship twice, the Australian Sports Car Championship, before he took out the Australian Touring Car Championship in 1995.

Bowe won the Bathurst 1000 in the 1989 and 1994, as well as a couple of 12 Hours. After six Touring Car Masters titles, Bowe switched to the GT4 Australia and joined the Randall Racing Team in two BMW G82 M4s. He currently is second in the AM Cup standings with two rounds left.

His return to RX8 Cup will see him pilot the two-time championship winning Ric Shaw Racing car with qualifying and a race on Saturday and followed by more racing on Sunday. Spectator entry is free to SMP across the weekend.