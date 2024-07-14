The F4 British Championship abandoned its second race at Zandvoort after a “technical issue” wreaked havoc.

Race two of the weekend appeared to get underway when the red lights illuminated briefly before extinguishing.

Most of the field took off from the grid before the lights lit up again.

Some cars at the head of the field briefly left their grid boxes before stopping again while the trailing pack stormed towards turn one.

Carnage ensued as cars piled into each other and spun across the track.

The race was duly red-flagged and not restarted.

Per a British F4 Championship statement, the race will be run in full on Sunday (local time).

Unfortunately, Race 2 has been abandoned and will be rescheduled for tomorrow. Time TBC – we'll keep you updated. — ROKiT British F4 (@BritishF4) July 13, 2024

“Unfortunately, due to an incident at the start of Race 2 following a technical issue at the circuit, the second British F4 race at Zandvoort Circuit was abandoned,” a statement read.

“This race has been rescheduled for 08:10 CEST on Sunday 14 July. The final race of the event has been moved back by 10 minutes and will now start at 13:55 CEST.”

Earlier in the day, Hitech Pulse-Eight driver Deagen Fairclough took pole position and victory in race one.

Australia's Alex Ninovic wound up second in his Rodin Motorsport entry ahead of Hungary's Martin Molnar for irtuosVi Racing.