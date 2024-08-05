Ayce Buckley backed up his Saturday performance to take the biggest win in his karting career at the City of Melbourne Titles in KA3 Junior Light at Todd Road.

The son of Collingwood AFL legend Nathan was both clinical and supreme in his performance in the final to take the win for Pro Karting.

Jensen Marold took the biggest win in his racing career in the premier junior category, KA2, getting home in front of Tasmanian Harry Bresnehan, who had been the form driver throughout the weekend.

Pip Casabene doubled up with wins in KA3 and X30, as did Glenn Riddell, beating out Matthew Wall in Victorian Masters and then taking TaG Restricted Medium over Aiden Nicholls.

Max Walton won TaG Light in an epic final over Mika Lemsurier and Jacob Dowson, while Mathew Basso won KA3 Junior Heavy and Sydney-sider Jackson Souslin-Harlow won TaG Heavy.

Spiros Anagnostopoulos took a 3.2 second win in TaG Restricted Light, Zach Findlay won KA3 Senior Medium and third generation racer, Jarvis Hindle took the win in Cadet 9; while Chase Saxild beat out recently crowned Queensland champion, Cooper Folley to win Cadet 12.