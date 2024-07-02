As revealed last week, Personalised Plates Queensland (PPQ) has signed on to partner both Matt Stone Racing and Speedcafe in an arrangement that kicks off this weekend.

The deal will see MSR driver Hill run a Team PPQ livery at both the Townsville and Gold Coast Supercars events.

The covers are now off the fresh look ahead of the Townsville hit-out this weekend, the Camaro featuring major PPQ signage on the doors and bonnet, as well as a personalised plate on the front and rear bumpers.

Nick Percat's sister MSR entry will also carry personalised plates.

“It's great to see the partnership with PPQ come to life on the car #4 livery for Townsville,” said MSR team wner Matt Stone.

“Having come from a family of car enthusiasts, and having personalised plates in our arsenal already, it's great to have an iconic Queensland brand come on board and support our racing.

“The livery looks fantastic and it's cool to have two blue cars for the trip to north Queensland with car #10 remaining in its Indigenous livery, which won the fan vote.

“Coming off the back of a double Top 10 result in Darwin, and rolling into Townsville where we had great pace last year in qualifying, we're really excited to see if we can put it all together and get on the podium in our home state.”

Hill added: “Our Townsville Team PPQ livery looks awesome. The colours really pop and I have my own personalised plate on the car, which is unique.

“Looking forward to seeing the car on track up north, we'll be pushing for some good results as a team.”

Action on the Reid Park circuit in Townsville kicks off this Friday.