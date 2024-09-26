The 19-year-old Queenslander’s Earl Bamber Motorsport entry is set to sport a revised version of the ‘Pink Pig’ livery made famous on the Le Mans Porsche 917/20.

Porsche designer Anatole Lapine first used the pink colour for the 1971 24 Hours of Le Mans, labelling each of the body parts according to the butcher-style cut of a pig.

McLennan’s car is being dubbed the ‘Purple Pig’, which features purple colouring and English words, rather than the German used on the original.

“It’s really cool to run such an iconic Porsche colour scheme on our car for the Bathurst Carrera Cup race weekend,” said McLennan.

“The colour scheme and design of this car was first made famous over 50 years ago, and we’ve seen many different Porsches over the years use the colours.

“I feel honoured to be part of the history.”

McLennan is no stranger to competition at Mount Panorama, having raced at the famous track in both the Bathurst 12 Hour and 6 Hour races this year.

The Queenslander finished second in the GT4 class at the 12 Hour and claimed fifth in the outright class in the 6 Hour race.

“Mount Panorama is just the best track,” said the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge graduate.

“In the Carrera Cup car, it’s an absolute pleasure to drive around.

“I’ve done quite a bit of racing there this year, so we’ll be looking to put all of our practice and knowledge into use come race weekend.”

McLennan sits 15th in the Carrera Cup Australia standings following the most recent round at Sandown.