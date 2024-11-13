The annual one-round event was part of the Motorsport Australia Queensland State Circuit Championship fifth round at Morgan Park Raceway.

In the leadup to the 15-lap final, there were races to determine the feature pole. Fastest qualifier Brock Brewer (Van Diemen RF93) came away with the most points and would share the front row with Liam Loiacono (Spirit WL10).

In the feature, they clashed at the first corner on the opening lap and AJ Gealy (Spirit K08) was innocently caught up in the melee. The race was red flagged with the three cars not fit to make the restart. The drivers walked away without issues.

Featured Videos

The race was restarted and ran without further incident. Chapman (RF01) led throughout for a 10.8s victory. Todd Vince (RF94) challenged Chapman for the first three laps but ran off track and resumed to finish fourth.

It was a WA one-two with Marc Redman (Stealth S3) placed second, 18.8s ahead of local Matt Dicinoski (RF06) and just in front of Vince. Jerry Van de Pol (RF04) was next ahead of (RF04), Jeremy Mattea (Spectrum 05) and Wes Young (RF96). Andrew Torti (Spectrum) had mechanical issue which sideline him on the opening lap.

In the final round of the multi-state RX8 Cup, Jett Blumeris was the round winner over Rob Scott and Maisie Place while Scott became the series winner.

Hazelton took out the first race over Blumeris, Scott and Tom Donohue, and was in the lead of the second when he had a hub failure. Blumeris took the win from Scott and Donohue. Bailey Scott was next, just in front of Place.

Scott came through to take the third from Jayden Jackson, Blumeris and Place before Blumeris scored his second win, this time over Scott, Hazelton and Donohue.

Scott snared the series ahead of Hazelton, Blumeris, Martin Lyall and Jackson Noakes.

In other categories, the round honours went to Matt Boylett (Excels), Bruce Cook (Improved Production, Ford Escort), Seth Mathie (HQ Holdens), Gerry Murphy (Audi R8 Production Sports) and Alex Hedemann (Rapier, Formula Vees).