Verstappen, father of three-time world champion Max, was scheduled to take the wheel of a Red Bull as part of a parade around the Red Bull-owned circuit.

However, he pulled out of the engagement after Horner reportedly enquired about the 52-year-old's participation.

It's understood the parade was organised by Red Bull Gmbh, and Horner had not been aware of Verstappen's involvement. His subsequent enquiries were taken as a slight against the ex-F1 racer.

“In recent days, I have heard from several sides that Christian Horner has done everything to not let me drive. And otherwise to make sure that nothing would be filmed,” Verstappen is quoted as saying in De Telegraaf.

“Then I think, ‘Say it in my face'. This way, it doesn't have to be for me, I find it very disappointing.”

In a subsequent interview with Formule1.nl, he quizzed: “How childish can you be?

“There was going to be filming, also with a drone, but Horner didn't want me to be filmed.

“I'm completely finished with Horner. It's like a playground here.

“I would have been allowed to drive in the end, but I backed out. I find this so childish of Horner, but I think it says something about him.”

Horner had a different take on it when he faced questions regarding the latest development in the apparent ongoing feud with the father of his star driver.

“The Legends Parade is something that is organised by the circuit,” he noted.

“There was no veto from my side or anything like that. And I'm sure the legends will be in action later.”

Pressed on his relationship with Jos, and its impact on Max, Horner offered little comment.

“Well, the relationship with Max has always been very good, very strong,” Horner outlined.

“He's a key part of our team. And he's our driver. He's the one that is important, obviously, to have a strong relationship with.

“I've never had an issue with any of our drivers' fathers in the past. And whatever Jos's issues are, I've really got nothing to comment on.”

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Max Verstappen pledged at least his short-term future to Red Bull Racing.

The Dutchman has a contract through to the end of 2028 and has shown no outward signs of breaking that.

However, suggestions remain – fuelled by Toto Wolff – that Verstappen is looking for options away from Red Bull Racing.

“People are talking, but it's most important just that we have a very competitive car for the future,” Verstappen said.

“At the moment, of course, it's very tight, but we are working very well as a team to try and improve more.

“And for sure, I said this already with the team, we are working and focusing also on next year to try and be competitive again.”

He then clarified when asked to answer, with a simple yes or no, if he would drive for Red Bull Racing in 2025.

“You didn't get that out of my answer before,” he responded.

“Okay – yes. But that's what I said. I mean, we're already also working on next year's car.

“I think when you're very focused on that, that means that you're also driving for the team.”

As far as speculation surrounding a potential exit, Horner suggests it's an attempt to destabilise his operation.

“I thought Max was pretty resolute in what he said in this conference yesterday,” he said.

“He's always been absolutely consistent with that, with the team.

“So, yeah, why Toto? I think it's purely a tactic of distraction.

“Of course, if he does want a Verstappen for next year, then I guess Jos is potentially available.”