The Dunlop Super2 Series driver was picked by Triple Eight Race Engineering to steer its Supercheap Auto wildcard this year, with the three-event programme beginning with a single-driver event at Hidden Valley.

Zane Goddard, who already had a full season of Supercars Championship competition, was given no quarter when he was in the Supercheap Auto Camaro in the Top End in 2023, and nor does Murray think he will enjoy any such courtesy.

“I'm excited; it's a big step up from Super2,” he told Speedcafe.

“To be the rookie in the field, I'm sure they're going to try to give me a hard time but I'll make sure I give it back.”

Murray will share Car #888 with Craig Lowndes at the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

Lowndes, in his third year in the mentoring role in the Supercheap Auto wildcard, declared that his most important role will be steering Triple Eight's tyro through the off-track demands of Supercars.

Murray said, “To work alongside Craig Lowndes – a legend that he is – it's an amazing learning curve.

“I'm just a sponge to everything – soaking everything in that he says – and he's the best person to learn off in the whole Supercars paddock so I've got the best person in my corner.”

“Just his whole process, so how he goes about his racing, the detail that he puts in,” he elaborated on Lowndes' qualities.

“It's not too much detail that it overloads you and your brain can't keep up.

“It's just little things that you've got to work on at a time and those little things add up towards the end.”

Murray is currently 18th in the Super2 Series after a disqualification from Race 2 of the most recent round, at Wanneroo Raceway, although he believes both he and Cameron McLeod contributed to the latter's spectacular rollover which saw him penalised for reckless driving.

The 2024 Betr Darwin Triple Crown takes place on June 14-16.