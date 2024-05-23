A stewards hearing commenced but was adjourned at Wanneroo Raceway, after which it briefly recommenced on Wednesday.

As first reported by Speedcafe, Murray was disqualified from Race 2 having ultimately decided to accept a reckless driving charge.

However, he has now taken to social media to “clarify” his position on the matter.

“Following on from the incident in Race 2 on the weekend in Perth I wanted to clarify my position following the penalty I have been handed by the stewards,” began a series of posts from the Eggleston Motorsport driver on X.

“First and foremost my best wishes to Cam after that nasty crash, I am glad he is ok.

“I am disappointed by the stewards decision post race, in my opinion there were contributing factors to the incident that weren't illustrated from the onboard.

“I believe both drivers played a part in the incident. I pride myself on being one of the hardest but fair racers in the field and ultimately we were two young blokes having a crack.

“As disappointed as I am with the outcome I have accepted the penalty from the stewards and will press on.

“I am fully focused on my upcoming Supercheap Auto wildcard at Darwin with [Triple Eight Race Engineering].”

While it initially appeared that McLeod had moved over to his right when Murray already had an overlap as they ran up Wanneroo's back straight, in-car camera footage from the latter's #88 ZB Commodore, since published online by Supercars itself, showed that not to have been the case.

The stewards report states, “The on-board judicial camera vision from Car 88 is clear and conclusive with the first contact being into the middle of Car 92 [McLeod] rear bumper by the front left of Car 88.

“Further contact was made by the front left of Car 88 to the right-hand rear corner of Car 92 causing it to leave the track.”

Murray will test Triple Eight's Supercheap Auto wildcard entry at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday, ahead of his Repco Supercars Championship debut at Hidden Valley next month.