Murray and McLeod clashed late in the second Dunlop Series race, front-to-rear contact down the back straight initially sending the latter into an infield spin.

That spin then turned into a violent roll when the car dig into the ground.

Speaking after the incident both drivers suggested that the other was at fault with McLeod calling for Murray to get out of the throttle, while Murray felt he had the necessary overlap.

A stewards hearing commenced but was adjourned in Perth, with a recommencement now unnecessary thanks to Murray accepting a reckless driving charge and disqualification from the race.

Screenshots provided to Speedcafe from race control demonstrate that there was no initial overlap as McLeod moved to the right of the track, hence the acceptance of the charge.

More to follow.