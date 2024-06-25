The West Australian will make return to the Supercars arena initially with AIM Motorsport in Super2 at the NTI Townsville 500 on July 5-7.

In the quotes confirming the AIM deal, Fiore revealed that the outing will give him additional miles ahead of an enduro campaign in September and October.

“I'm excited to be back on the Super2 grid in Townsville and it is great to join AIM Motorsport,” he said.

“They are a highly credential team and I love racing in Townsville.

“It's a great opportunity for some extra mileage ahead of the enduro season, plus Townsville is an awesome place to visit and soak up some warm weather this time of year.”

Fiore is highly expected to land alongside Jaxon Evans in the Brad Jones Racing-run SCT Camaro.

That would keep him in the BJR fold, having finished in the top 10 in the Great Race as co-driver of Car #14 in each of the last three years.

As previously announced, Andre Heimgartner will share the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro with Declan Fraser; Bryce Fullwood, the #14 Middy's Camaro with Jaylyn Robotham; and Macauley Jones, the #96 Pizza Hut Camaro with Jordan Boys.

Fiore's drive at AIM comes after Jett Johnson opted to step back from the Dunlop Super2 Series for the time being due to mental health reasons.

In another change to the AIM line-up, Zane Morse makes his return after missing Round 2 at Wanneroo due to injury, specifically a broken wrist sustained in a fall in March.

Team owner Andre Morse said, “We are excited to welcome Dean Fiore to AIM Motorsport.

“He'll step into the ex-Cam Waters Mustang in place of Jett Johnson.

“Dean has a wealth of experience in both Supercars and Super2, and I'm sure he'll be running at the pointy end of the field. Also great to have Zane return to racing after injury.”