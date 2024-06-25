According to an announcement issued on behalf of the 19-year-old, he “has been dealing with mental health for a number of years and is continuing to seek advice from health professionals, as well as his GP, family and friends.”

AIM Motorsport has announced separately that Dean Fiore will take over the Ford Mustang which Johnson had driven.

The latter is said to remain steadfast in his desire to follow in the footsteps of grandfather Dick and father Steven, notwithstanding the temporary disruption to his career.

“I've made the tough decision to step away from the Dunlop Super2 Series for Townsville and the near future,” explained Johnson.

“I've been dealing with mental health symptoms for quite a few years, and I have mainly tried to put on a brave face, but I'm at the point where I can't keep trying to hide behind a smile anymore.

“The stress that I put on myself – on and off the track – has got the better of me at the moment. Some days I'm not too bad, others I may as well be carrying a backpack full of bricks around.

“Because of this, we have decided that the best course of action is to step back from the pressures of Super2 to hopefully aid in a faster recovery.

“I can't thank the team, my family and close supporters and sponsors enough while I've made this call. They have all been amazingly supportive.

“It's super tough, especially when the sport you love most, almost feels like a chore due to the stress and anxiety that comes from me wanting to represent and be the best for everybody. But I can't be the best on track if I'm battling and can't focus off track.

“I've been working with professionals, including David Noble [CEO, Shell V-Power Racing Team], Dr Ryan Story, my personal GP and my family to try and get myself the best help I can.

“The biggest thing for me now is to just relax, get the help I need and make sure that I'm looking after myself.

“I don't want this to be a total step back from racing, or a permanent step back from Supercars. Yes, I'm temporarily stepping back from Super2, but I still want to race. For now, though, I'm putting my mental health first.”

Round 3 of the 2024 Super2 Series takes place at the Reid Park Street Circuit on July 5-7.

Johnson contested Round 2 with #138 on his car instead of his usual #117 in tribute to his inspirational uncle Elton Holman, who overcame insurmountable odds to survive a supercross crash in 1990 and live until almost 50 years of age.

In another change to the AIM line-up for Townsville, Zane Morse returns from injury in the #11 Mustang.