He arrived in Belgium for his international debut at the centenary Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa and is due to race with Haas RT's Audi R8 GT3.

Schumacher has been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr Virus after feeling run down since arriving for a challenging opening test at Spa-Francorchamps on Tuesday. EBV is a type of germ that causes a person to feel tired, rundown and other flu-like symptoms.

While the body can fight off the virus in time, but it can make people feel unwell for a sustained period of time.

The Bathurst local has already been able to receive treatment through a connection from his hometown with advice to ensure he has the best chance of getting through the event.

“Sometimes things can happen at the worst possible time and this is one of those times,” said Schumacher via his social media.

“Over the past week I have been progressively feeling more run down, until eventually upon arrival to Belgium it has become unmanageable,” said Schumacher.

“After consultation, unfortunately the tests have come back as positive to Epstein-Barr Virus and the symptoms are currently debilitating.

“Getting through the first test session yesterday was physically and mentally a challenge, albeit posting a solid lap time to begin. The track feels comfortable but the fatigue I'm needing to manage is extreme.

“Fortunately, a friend from home is currently in Europe for the Tour De France and has learnt of my condition. They have got me in touch with a leading sports doctor based in Belgium who has helped elite athletes in cycling with this condition. I now have some good direction for recovery and management of the symptoms.

“We'll take it day-by-day from here and fingers crossed my health will become better as the week goes on.”

Schumacher and team-mate Will Brown currently sit second in the Fanatec GT Australia standings after a race win at the most recent round at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa is the third round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge and celebrates its centenary event, with the race scheduled to start on June 29.